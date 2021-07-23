Primecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $749,100.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $749,100.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,066,724 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

