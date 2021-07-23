Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $754,289.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,073,856 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

