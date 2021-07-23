Primerica (PRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primerica (NYSE: PRI):

7/23/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company's mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company's sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company's clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. "

PRI opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primerica by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

