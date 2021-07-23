Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

