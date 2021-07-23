PRIZM Market Cap Reaches $20.04 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and $461,421.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002421 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,817,963,616 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

