Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROF opened at $15.21 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $309.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

