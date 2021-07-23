Project Pai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $146,353.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $146,353.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,762,942,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,852,109 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

