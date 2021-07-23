Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.48 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $200.06 million and $18.48 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $12.16 or 0.00037386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

