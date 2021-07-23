Propy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91,367.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $91,367.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

