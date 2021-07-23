PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of PROS worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO opened at $43.39 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.