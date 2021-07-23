Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,648.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,417.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

