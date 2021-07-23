Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,648.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,417.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
