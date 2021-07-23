Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 7.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $283.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,257. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.91. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.