Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

