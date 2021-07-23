Proton (XPR) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Proton has a total market cap of $18.43 million and $3.78 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.00859845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.