Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.00 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

