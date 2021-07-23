ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $7,131.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

