Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
PUK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
