Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PUK stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

