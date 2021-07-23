PTON Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $309,559.39 and $132.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00859379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

