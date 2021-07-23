Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0787 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Public Index Network has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00102678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00139959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,524.28 or 1.00992186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.