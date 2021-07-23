Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $78,966.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

