Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

PUBGY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

