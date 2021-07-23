Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 62,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

