Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

PUBGY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

