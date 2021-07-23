PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $32.25 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

