Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.24 ($119.10).

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €104.65 ($123.12). The stock had a trading volume of 143,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of €96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

