Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.07 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $261.98 million and $29.07 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00102678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00139959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,524.28 or 1.00992186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

