Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Decreased by Institutional Venture Management XV LLC

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,186 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for approximately 1.8% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 24,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

