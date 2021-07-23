PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $180.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $600,287.47 and approximately $180.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,691.57 or 1.00072236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

