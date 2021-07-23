Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $10,575.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $11.16 or 0.00034729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

