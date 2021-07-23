Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

