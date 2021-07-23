Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -255.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.