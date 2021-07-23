Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.03 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

