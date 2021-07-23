Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

