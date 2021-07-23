Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Issued By B. Riley

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

