Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Falcon Minerals Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

