Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for FedNat Holding Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

FedNat stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01. FedNat has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

