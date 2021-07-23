Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.