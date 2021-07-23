Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,254,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

