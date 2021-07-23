Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

