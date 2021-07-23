Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acceleron Pharma Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.29. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,107.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

