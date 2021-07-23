Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

