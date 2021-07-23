Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.67. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $128.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

