Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Wedbush

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $24.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $84.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $115.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

BKNG opened at $2,194.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,253.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

