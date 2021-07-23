Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.55 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 6.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

