Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

DVN opened at $25.99 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $113,220,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

