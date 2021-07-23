Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $20.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $48.61 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

