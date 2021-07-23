Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.82 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

