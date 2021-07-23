Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised by Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.