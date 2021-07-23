Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

CRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

