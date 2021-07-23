Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

